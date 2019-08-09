Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 10.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $73,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7,562.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 3,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,144. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.23.

