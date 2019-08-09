Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ SCHL traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Scholastic by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 364,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scholastic by 138.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 59.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

