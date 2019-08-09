Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 1,496,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,096 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

