Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.15% of Elbit Systems worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $166.48.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESLT. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

