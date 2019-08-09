Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,997 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $38,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,688,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 87.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,573,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,501,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 121,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

