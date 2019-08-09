Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Purchases 192,360 Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $65,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 651,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

