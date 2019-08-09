Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.57% of Vermilion Energy worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,714. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.