Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys 533,376 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 2.9% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Novartis worth $244,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,289,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,456,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,848. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

