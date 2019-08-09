Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,417 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.1% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $174,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.55.

TRV stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,737. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

