Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 5,432 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 32,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 152,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 49,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 595,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

