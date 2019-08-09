Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.17 ($10.66).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.43 ($7.47) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.51.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.