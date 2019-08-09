Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $6.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.11. 2,087,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 392,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 143,552 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

