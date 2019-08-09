Saratoga Research & Investment Management Purchases 2,976 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.82. 862,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.59. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

