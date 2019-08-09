Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins cut shares of Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.03. 432,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.69. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

