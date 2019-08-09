salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 113 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $16,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $17,484.49.

On Thursday, July 25th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total value of $18,012.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $17,718.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $17,716.14.

On Friday, July 5th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.87, for a total value of $17,387.31.

On Thursday, June 27th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $16,947.74.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $17,661.90.

On Thursday, June 13th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $17,176.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $17,910.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, John Victor Roos sold 113 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $17,438.16.

CRM stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 43,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.38.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

