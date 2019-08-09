Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.99 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

SAIL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 832,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,243. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock worth $1,594,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

