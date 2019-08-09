SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-HOLLAND currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.37 ($15.54).

SAF-HOLLAND stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €8.49 ($9.87). 59,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.40 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a twelve month high of €14.34 ($16.67). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.67.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

