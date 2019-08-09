S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANT. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Shares of S&T stock traded down €0.90 ($1.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €19.60 ($22.79). The stock had a trading volume of 296,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. S&T has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 12 month high of €28.06 ($32.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

