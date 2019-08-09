S & U (LON:SUS) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of S & U to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

LON SUS traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,220 ($29.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. S & U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $255.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77, a current ratio of 41.37 and a quick ratio of 41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,314.96.

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

