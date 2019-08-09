Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.23 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $102.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.40 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $99.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $467.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.25 million to $468.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $505.99 million, with estimates ranging from $503.92 million to $510.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ RUTH remained flat at $$20.97 during trading on Friday. 225,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $631.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

