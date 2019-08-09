Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. 4,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,242. The firm has a market cap of $929.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

In related news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $669,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

