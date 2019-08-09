RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $82.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,851,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5,704.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 531,726 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 70.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after purchasing an additional 272,803 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

