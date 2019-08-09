ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.04. 22,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

