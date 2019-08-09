Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. B. Riley lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.39.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 453,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.69. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $182,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 38,821 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $3,587,836.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

