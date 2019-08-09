Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €71.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.10 ($80.35).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €51.65 ($60.06) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

