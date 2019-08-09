Roth Capital Raises Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $8.75

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,448 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

