Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $120.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $126.52, approximately 10,989,605 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,153,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,156,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $1,308,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,733 shares of company stock valued at $65,926,042. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after purchasing an additional 767,418 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 34.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,580.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

