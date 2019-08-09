Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given a $105.00 Price Target by Cannonball Research Analysts

Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price objective on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group upgraded Roku from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Roku from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $21.06 on Wednesday, reaching $122.03. 27,245,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,470,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.38 and a beta of 2.04. Roku has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $2,616,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,733 shares of company stock worth $65,926,042. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 24.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,276,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,248,000 after purchasing an additional 448,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Roku by 89.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 889,773 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

