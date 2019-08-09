Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EME traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $83.64. 1,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,474. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

