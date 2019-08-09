Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,541.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 38,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,900. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

