Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 1,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on NBL. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

