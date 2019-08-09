Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.36.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

