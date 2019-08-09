Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 458.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $93,177,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,518,000 after buying an additional 1,329,633 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,176,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,777,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 485,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $11,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

