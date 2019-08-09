Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 74,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.26. 166,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,951. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

