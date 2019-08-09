Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $979,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,210 shares of company stock worth $2,650,844 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

