Riverstone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.57. 373,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

