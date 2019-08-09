Riverstone Advisors LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $10,888,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, reaching $294.13. 38,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,324. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $3,054,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,414 shares in the company, valued at $26,704,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $462,848.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,731 shares of company stock valued at $19,391,777 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

