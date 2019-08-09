Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 774,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 78,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,830.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,312,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,350 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 107,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,977. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

