Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,011.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $2,011.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002115 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 139,580,642 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

