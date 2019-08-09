Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares rose 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 3,093,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 702,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million.

In related news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 25,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,828.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli purchased 30,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,003,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 429,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

