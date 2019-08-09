Rialto One Day Volume Hits $9,895.00 (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Rialto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00251745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.01209676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00089303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

