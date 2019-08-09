Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.21, but opened at $30.96. Revolve Group shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 3,759,301 shares.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,696,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,195,238 shares of company stock valued at $381,514,284 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,539,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,521,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

