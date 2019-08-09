RevolutionVR (RVR) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $21,663.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00711391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

