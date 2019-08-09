Reviewing Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Spirent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.61 $225.05 million N/A N/A Spirent Communications $476.90 million 2.56 $55.80 million $0.43 18.53

Rostelecom OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rostelecom OJSC and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirent Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Spirent Communications pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Rostelecom OJSC beats Spirent Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

