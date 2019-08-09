Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 target price on Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RTRX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. 521,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,113. The company has a market cap of $753.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Retrophin has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $65,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,489.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $28,876.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,319 shares of company stock valued at $244,378. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Retrophin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Retrophin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Retrophin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Retrophin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.