Resource Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,084,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 142,663 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,842,316. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.28. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 26th. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

