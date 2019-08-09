Resource Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Resource Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 669,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.0% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,430,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

