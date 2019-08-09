Resource Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resource Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 136.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $204,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 52.2% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $502,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.62. The stock had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,387. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $378.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

