Resource Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.34. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.99 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 21,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,127,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,766 shares in the company, valued at $20,576,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $4,317,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,350 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

