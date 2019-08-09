Resource Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Resource Management LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.32. 2,304,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $219.74. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

